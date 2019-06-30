Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Thompson, Major James C. "Jake" Age 88, retired Air Force Major, passed away June 24, 2019. Jake loved and lived for flying and centered his whole career around it. He was a combat fighter pilot in the Korean War and served as an Operation Officer in the Vietnam War. When he retired from the military, he began flying for Cessna where he spent 22 years. He retired as Chief Flight Test Pilot. After retirement, he kept busy. He became a member of the Order of Daedalians. He was a social man who had a great sense of humor, always had a good joke, and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed the company he kept with his fellow Knights of the Stainless Steel table at Genesis. He spent a majority of his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by daughter, Shirley Graham and sons-in-law, Alex Graham and Al Larson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth; daughter, Susan Larson; grandchildren, Kara (Chad) Landwehr, Jennifer (Jonathon) Shockley; great- grandchildren, Sarah (Dylan) Johnson, Austin Shockley, Jakob Landwehr, Gracie Landwehr, Nathan Shockley; great-great grandbaby Johnson; and sister, Marguerite Ryan. Jake's Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at New Hope Community Church. Memorials may be made to the New Hope Community Church, 109 W. Main St, Valley Center, KS 67147.

