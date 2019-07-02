James Christian Clasen

COLWICH-Clasen, James Christian 71, U.S. veteran, passed away June 29, 2019 in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Catherine (Martin) Clasen. Survived by his siblings, John Clasen, Connie (James) Seiwert, Mary (Cleo) Zoglman. Rosary to be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:00p.m. and Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Burial to follow. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 2, 2019
