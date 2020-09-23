1/1
James Cranford
1943 - 2020
October 16, 1943 - September 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Cranford, James Claude, 76, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020. Visitation held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 5-8 pm, with Funeral Service Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 11:00 am, both held at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. James was born in Davenport, OK on Oct. 16, 1943 to Osie C. and Mamie Kate (O'Daniels) Cranford.
He worked for The City of Wichita for 24 years as a Building Code Administrator. He served in the United States Army.
James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra Cranford; children, Donita Burnett, Shonita Stuber and James Cranford Jr; brother, Ralph Eugene Cranford. He is survived by his children, Lonita (Don) Cessna, Norwich, KS, Gail (Jeff) Wyse, Coweta, OK and Brian Collier, Wichita; brother-in-law, Don,(Mary) Higgins, Peck, KS; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.
To share online condolence please visit affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 AM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
