1/1
James D. Gillett
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Gillett
December 7, 1942 - September 2, 2020
Augusta, KS - James D. Gillett, 77, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home.
Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery, Andover, KS.
James was born in Wichita, KS on December 7, 1942, to the late Lula (Barr) Prather and Raymond Alpha Gillett. He had a bachelor's degree in computer programming and he worked as a computer systems manager at Beechcraft. He was a member of SCCA Autocross and the Walnut Valley Sailing Club. He enjoyed sailing, racing, woodcrafting, and skeet shooting.
On June 22, 1978 he married Mary (Smith) Gillett at Watson Park in Wichita KS and she survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Randy Gillett and wife Linda, and Jesse Gutierrez; brothers, Gary Gillett and wife Cynthia, and Richard Prather; grandchildren, Andrew Gillett, Ashton Gillett, Jesse John Gutierrez, Jacob Ryan Robb; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Kansas Humane Society 3313 N Hillside Wichita, Kansas 67219 or American Heart Association 1861 N Rock Rd #380 Wichita, KS 67206.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
10:30 AM
Headley Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
(316) 775-7778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved