James D. Gillett
December 7, 1942 - September 2, 2020
Augusta, KS - James D. Gillett, 77, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home.
Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery, Andover, KS.
James was born in Wichita, KS on December 7, 1942, to the late Lula (Barr) Prather and Raymond Alpha Gillett. He had a bachelor's degree in computer programming and he worked as a computer systems manager at Beechcraft. He was a member of SCCA Autocross and the Walnut Valley Sailing Club. He enjoyed sailing, racing, woodcrafting, and skeet shooting.
On June 22, 1978 he married Mary (Smith) Gillett at Watson Park in Wichita KS and she survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Randy Gillett and wife Linda, and Jesse Gutierrez; brothers, Gary Gillett and wife Cynthia, and Richard Prather; grandchildren, Andrew Gillett, Ashton Gillett, Jesse John Gutierrez, Jacob Ryan Robb; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Kansas Humane Society 3313 N Hillside Wichita, Kansas 67219 or American Heart Association
1861 N Rock Rd #380 Wichita, KS 67206.