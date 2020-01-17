James D. "Jim" Meis

Notice
HAYSVILLE-Meis, James D. "Jim" age 82, retired USF&G insurance auditor, passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Rosary, 7pm, Sunday, January 19; Funeral Mass, 11am, Monday, January 20, BOTH at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Jerome and Frances (Gabel) Meis; siblings, Joan Henning, Jerry Meis, Janet Smith, Joe Meis, Jay Meis and Judy Luetters. Survived by wife Carol; son, Al (Sheila) Meis of Wichita; grandson, Alex Meis of Wichita; sister, Joey Brackney of Pocola, OK; in-laws, Eloyce Meis of Wichita, Pam Meis of Aurora, CO, Lucille Meis of CA and Gene Luetters of Salina. Memorials: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas 67214 and St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 1802 W. Grand, Haysville, Kansas 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020
