Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James David Coffey. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Send Flowers Notice

DERBY - Coffey, James David 83, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born October 3, 1936 to Alva James and Itha Coffey in Canton, Oklahoma. He owned many properties around Derby and Mulvane, including rental properties, a laundromat, and office space. He was a prominent business man. He owned many properties around Derby and Mulvane; ie. rental properties, a laundromat, and office space, including Tiya's Place, named after his loving wife of 53 years. Jim enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 as a paratrooper. He worked his way up to a commissioned officer, retiring the rank as a Major in 1975. He followed this with a 35 year career with American Family Insurance Company. Jim was dedicated to serving his community. He served on many boards, including the Derby Museum, Rotary, the Derby Foundation, and was a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Jim also knew the importance in supporting the military and their family members. In 2012, Jim donated and dedicated the bronze statue located in Garrett Park, to the wives of veterans. He enjoyed playing racket ball, and was always up for a competitive game with his sons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara (Gonzalez) Coffey; son, David Coffey; grandson, Steven Coffey; great-granddaughters, Katie and Marissa; parents; and brothers, Winston, Paul, Bob, and Carl. James is survived by his sons, James A. (Cindy) Coffey, Mark Coffey, Mike (Carla) Coffey; grandchildren, Cassidy (Brian) White, Eric (Lisa) Hulin, Crystal Hulin, Chelsea (Morgan) Leclair, Taggart Coffey, Logan Coffey, Jessica (Jordan) Wojenski, Whitney (Jack) Diffenbaugh, Hannah Coffey, Sadie Coffey, Luke Coffey, Isaac Coffey, and Heather Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Lincoln White, Jackson White, Oliver Hulin, Ella Hulin, Kennedy Diffenbaugh, Olivia Diffenbaugh, Jerek Wojenski, Genevieve Wojenski, Sam Sullivan, Tyler Dunn, Finn Lee Shaw, Shea and Tristan Coffey; brothers, Richard and Roger Coffey; sister, Joyce Gray. Visitation: Monday, April 13, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church 2300 E. Meadowlark Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s, www.wounded



DERBY - Coffey, James David 83, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born October 3, 1936 to Alva James and Itha Coffey in Canton, Oklahoma. He owned many properties around Derby and Mulvane, including rental properties, a laundromat, and office space. He was a prominent business man. He owned many properties around Derby and Mulvane; ie. rental properties, a laundromat, and office space, including Tiya's Place, named after his loving wife of 53 years. Jim enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 as a paratrooper. He worked his way up to a commissioned officer, retiring the rank as a Major in 1975. He followed this with a 35 year career with American Family Insurance Company. Jim was dedicated to serving his community. He served on many boards, including the Derby Museum, Rotary, the Derby Foundation, and was a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Jim also knew the importance in supporting the military and their family members. In 2012, Jim donated and dedicated the bronze statue located in Garrett Park, to the wives of veterans. He enjoyed playing racket ball, and was always up for a competitive game with his sons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara (Gonzalez) Coffey; son, David Coffey; grandson, Steven Coffey; great-granddaughters, Katie and Marissa; parents; and brothers, Winston, Paul, Bob, and Carl. James is survived by his sons, James A. (Cindy) Coffey, Mark Coffey, Mike (Carla) Coffey; grandchildren, Cassidy (Brian) White, Eric (Lisa) Hulin, Crystal Hulin, Chelsea (Morgan) Leclair, Taggart Coffey, Logan Coffey, Jessica (Jordan) Wojenski, Whitney (Jack) Diffenbaugh, Hannah Coffey, Sadie Coffey, Luke Coffey, Isaac Coffey, and Heather Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Lincoln White, Jackson White, Oliver Hulin, Ella Hulin, Kennedy Diffenbaugh, Olivia Diffenbaugh, Jerek Wojenski, Genevieve Wojenski, Sam Sullivan, Tyler Dunn, Finn Lee Shaw, Shea and Tristan Coffey; brothers, Richard and Roger Coffey; sister, Joyce Gray. Visitation: Monday, April 13, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church 2300 E. Meadowlark Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s, www.wounded warriorproject.org . www.smithfamily mortuaries.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close