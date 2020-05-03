NEWTON-Hampton, James David 91, died April 30, 2020 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. He was born March 4, 1929 in Newton, the son of Floyd and Gladys E. Manahan Hampton. J.D. was raised in Newton and graduated from Newton HS in 1947. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Army. J.D. married Nancy Chapman in March, 1954 in Newton. They moved to Dodge City, KS where they raised their 3 children and J.D. worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. J.D. later returned to Newton and continued to work for the Santa Fe. He married Geraldine King Bartmess on June 11, 1988 in Newton. Survivors: Wife, Jerri Hampton, Newton; son, David (Frances) Hampton, Wichita; daughters, Dana Hampton, Topeka, Gayle (Robin) Robinson, Towanda.; brother, "Shot" Hampton, Newton; sister, Joyce Guinty, Arkansas City.; step-daughters, Diana (Greg) Johnson, Derby, Pam (Jim) Nellans, Newton; step-son, David (Pennie) Bartmess, Newton; 5 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; and 4 step-great-grandchildren. J.D. is preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Nettie Lou (Pat) Patton; brother-in-law, Charles Guinty; and step-grandson, Greg Ingrahm. Graveside: 2 p.m., Wed., May 6, Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. The casket will be open at Broadway Colonial FH Tues. between 12 Noon to 8 p.m. Memorials: Heart & Soul Hospice.Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.