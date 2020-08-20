Redmon, James Dee Jr. The Original "Wichita Lineman" has journeyed on...James Dee Redmon, Jr., born February 4, 1933, passed away peacefully in his retirement home in Yuma, Arizona, on August 11. He was a Lineman for KG&E for 43 years, working mainly in Wichita and Arkansas City; and a Steward in the IBEW for over 50 years. He was an entertainer, and had a God given talent of piano and singing. His survivors include his wife, Maureen Redmon of Yuma, AZ, son, Jeffrey Redmon of Pearland, TX, and his daughter, Connie D. Ainsworth of Wichita. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Parsons. The funeral home will be live streaming the service on their website and Facebook live. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
