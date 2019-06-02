Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Delbert (Jim) Meredith. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

COLWICH-Meredith, James (Jim) Delbert James (Jim) Delbert Meredith peacefuly passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 72 in Colwich, KS surrounded by the love of his life, family, and pet Buddy. He was born on June 6, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to farmers Clarence and Mary Meredith. On November 18, 2000 he married Mary Schock. A brilliant endineer, he retired from ICM in 2017 and was given the award for Outstanding Service and Dedication. He was also known for his love of the land which showed through his garden, best known for his pumpkins, grapes, watermelon and asparagus. Preceded in death by sons James Delbert, Jr, Edward John, and Eric Eugene, and daughter Patricia Ann. He is survived by: his beloved wife Mary; sons Dennis (Jennifer) Meredith, David (Dawn) Schock; daughter Debbie (Marty) Knoblauch; brother Charles Meredith and (children); Grandchildren Cynthia (Cole) Cotham, Emily (fiance Milton Pineda) and Austin Vredenburg, Tanner Knoblauch, Kammi, Danni, Maggi, Jesse, and Jemma Schock, Logan Hughes, Rylee Dale McAfee (fiance Kody Heuertz); great-grandchildren Ella, Erica and Zayley, with another great-grandchildren due in September. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from noon to 6:00 with family present from 1:00 - 3:00 at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, KS. Memorials have been established with Good Shephard Hospice and Children's Mercy Hospital.

COLWICH-Meredith, James (Jim) Delbert James (Jim) Delbert Meredith peacefuly passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 72 in Colwich, KS surrounded by the love of his life, family, and pet Buddy. He was born on June 6, 1946 in Kansas City, MO to farmers Clarence and Mary Meredith. On November 18, 2000 he married Mary Schock. A brilliant endineer, he retired from ICM in 2017 and was given the award for Outstanding Service and Dedication. He was also known for his love of the land which showed through his garden, best known for his pumpkins, grapes, watermelon and asparagus. Preceded in death by sons James Delbert, Jr, Edward John, and Eric Eugene, and daughter Patricia Ann. He is survived by: his beloved wife Mary; sons Dennis (Jennifer) Meredith, David (Dawn) Schock; daughter Debbie (Marty) Knoblauch; brother Charles Meredith and (children); Grandchildren Cynthia (Cole) Cotham, Emily (fiance Milton Pineda) and Austin Vredenburg, Tanner Knoblauch, Kammi, Danni, Maggi, Jesse, and Jemma Schock, Logan Hughes, Rylee Dale McAfee (fiance Kody Heuertz); great-grandchildren Ella, Erica and Zayley, with another great-grandchildren due in September. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from noon to 6:00 with family present from 1:00 - 3:00 at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, KS. Memorials have been established with Good Shephard Hospice and Children's Mercy Hospital. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019

