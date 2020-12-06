Timothy Detter
November 28, 2020
I can’t remember the first time my uncle James came into my life but I’m sure it was when I was quite young. I didn’t always know where I was going in life but he was always there to direct me and help me.
When I was a freshman in high school he heard I was thinking about medical school and he got me a job at the University of Washington Medical School . I washed test tubes and set up tubing for experiments.
When I was getting an MBA he suggested I should go to law school. So I applied to KU law school and received the joint JD/MBA degrees.
Then when I decided to go to medical school he several times critiqued my personal statement. When I struggled with my first semester he was there.
Whenever I needed my uncle James he was there for me.
Timothy J. Detter MD JD MBA
