James Detter
1933 - 2020
Dr. James Cox Detter
August 22, 1933 - November 26, 2020
Seattle, Washington - He was born to Morris Detter and Claire Cox Detter in Hutchinson, KS. He graduated from Nickerson, KS High School in 1951. He earned Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Kansas in 1955. He served in the US Army in the medical corps from 1955 to 1958. He graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1962 and completed an internship, residency and fellowship at the University of Washington. He joined the faculty in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and served as Professor in the school of medicine. He retired in 1999 but continued as a Professor Emeritus. He married Carol Ann Rogers of Columbus, KS in 1962. They have 3 Children, Christopher Detter (Bainbridge Island, WA) Kathryn Cogburn (Mark), Shreveport, LA and Mark Detter (Julie of Andover, KS) of Valdez, AK. He had 5 grandchildren, Joshua (Taylor) , Zachary, and Hannah Cogburn, Nicholas (Rebeca) and Wesley Detter. He is also survived by his brother John Detter (Kay), sister Rose Nell (Loren) Alderson and brother-in law Charles Southard. Preceded in death by sister Dorothy Southard, Daughter-in law Electra Nosal Detter and grandson, Colin Detter. He loved his family, music, and the Washington Huskies. He will be greatly missed. A service is planned for the Spring in Nickerson, KS.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 2, 2020
Timothy Detter
November 28, 2020

I can’t remember the first time my uncle James came into my life but I’m sure it was when I was quite young. I didn’t always know where I was going in life but he was always there to direct me and help me.

When I was a freshman in high school he heard I was thinking about medical school and he got me a job at the University of Washington Medical School . I washed test tubes and set up tubing for experiments.

When I was getting an MBA he suggested I should go to law school. So I applied to KU law school and received the joint JD/MBA degrees.

Then when I decided to go to medical school he several times critiqued my personal statement. When I struggled with my first semester he was there.

Whenever I needed my uncle James he was there for me.

Timothy J. Detter MD JD MBA
Timothy J Detter
Family
