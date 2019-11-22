James DeWayne Storey

Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Notice
Storey, James DeWayne born September 20, 1968 Wichita, KS, passed away on November 17, 2019. B & G Products Employee. Survived by parents James W. Storey and Joyce A. Storey, son Malik D., daughter Monai Storey, sisters Candyce (Lylie) Martin, LaDonya (Chester) Burnett, Turisma Storey, Christina Brown and Amber Faust, brothers Chris Brown and Vontress (Carmen) Tillis, aunt Jessie Guess (Charles) Ambler, uncle Bradford Storey, great-aunt Shelive Mae Cartwright, special friend Andra K. Martin. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2019
