Diaz, James "Jermaine" passed away on May 31, 2020. Jermaine was born in Wichita, KS to James M. and Roberta R. (Robles) Diaz on Nov. 13, 1973. Preceded in death by grandparents, Manuel Diaz, Refugio Robles and Mary Robles; survived by parents, James and Roberta Diaz; brother, Miguel Diaz, all of Kansas City, MO; grandmother, Mary Diaz and extended family and friends. Visitation held Thursday, June 4, at Affinity Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, from 1-5 pm, with Rosary at 7:30 pm, Our Lady of Perpetual Help; Funeral Mass, Friday, June 5 at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2351 N. Market. Visit: www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.