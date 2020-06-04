James "Jermaine" Diaz
Diaz, James "Jermaine" passed away on May 31, 2020. Jermaine was born in Wichita, KS to James M. and Roberta R. (Robles) Diaz on Nov. 13, 1973. Preceded in death by grandparents, Manuel Diaz, Refugio Robles and Mary Robles; survived by parents, James and Roberta Diaz; brother, Miguel Diaz, all of Kansas City, MO; grandmother, Mary Diaz and extended family and friends. Visitation held Thursday, June 4, at Affinity Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, from 1-5 pm, with Rosary at 7:30 pm, Our Lady of Perpetual Help; Funeral Mass, Friday, June 5 at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2351 N. Market. Visit: www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
