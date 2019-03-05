Dinkel, James "Michael" 53, beloved son of Jim & Mary Dinkel went home to be with our Lord on March 3, 2019. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Richard (Kim); nephews, Eric & Josh; as well as many aunts, uncles & cousins. Graveside Service will be 1:00 pm, Thursday at Kechi Cemetery. Memorials to: Starkey Inc. or Evangel Presbyterian Church. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Michael" Dinkel.
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019