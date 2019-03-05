James "Michael" Dinkel

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Michael" Dinkel.

Dinkel, James "Michael" 53, beloved son of Jim & Mary Dinkel went home to be with our Lord on March 3, 2019. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Richard (Kim); nephews, Eric & Josh; as well as many aunts, uncles & cousins. Graveside Service will be 1:00 pm, Thursday at Kechi Cemetery. Memorials to: Starkey Inc. or Evangel Presbyterian Church. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Funeral Home
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon