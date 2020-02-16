DOUGLASS-Carselowey, James "Jim" E. 84, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born May 5, 1935 in Adair, OK. Jim retired from the United States Air Force and then from Cessna. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Gunter in 1973. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ramona; children, Bruce (Nancy) Carselowey, Keith (Lori) Carselowey, and Suzanne Carselowey; grandchildren, Matthew (Cynthia) Carselowey, Megan (Justin) Bahner, Michael (Shelby) Carselowey, Tyler (Mary) Carselowey, Philip Carselowey, Brynan Sherwood, Kyle Sherwood, and Brooke Sherwood; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral: 10 am, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Rose Hill, 1206 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Douglass Public Library, 319 S. Forrest St., Douglass, KS 67039 or , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis , MO 63110. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020