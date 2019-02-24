Wilson, James E. "Jimmy" 60, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at Central Avenue United Methodist Church, 4920 W. Central in Wichita. Inurnment will follow at 3 p.m., in Sunnyside Cemetery, Caney, KS. Preceded in death by his parents, Madeline and Walter. Survivors: brothers, Ron (Karen) of Dallas, TX, Rick (Linda) of Wichita, Craig (Peggy) of Fort Worth, TX; nieces, Dixie (Chris) Messing, Jessica (Michael) Blackwell all of Wichita, Dawna (Lloyd) Baker. In lieu of flowers, memorials to KETCH, 1006 E. Waterman, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019