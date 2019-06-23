James Edgar "Ed" Short

Short, James Edgar "Ed" 102, retired Field Office Manager for the government, passed away on June 20, 2019. He was preceded by wives, G. Dorothy Short and Pauline Adams-Short; son, James A. Short; 5 siblings; and granddaughter, Regina Short. Ed is survived by daughters, Rose Anne (Ivan) Frey, Linda M. (Leo) Helsel, Jude (Dan) Wells; son, John (Rose) Short; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation without family will be held 5-7 pm Monday June 24, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral sevice is 10 am Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Midway Baptist Church, visitation 1 hour prior with family present. Memorials have been established with Midway Baptist Church, Grace Cottage, and Serenity Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019
