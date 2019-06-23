Short, James Edgar "Ed" 102, retired Field Office Manager for the government, passed away on June 20, 2019. He was preceded by wives, G. Dorothy Short and Pauline Adams-Short; son, James A. Short; 5 siblings; and granddaughter, Regina Short. Ed is survived by daughters, Rose Anne (Ivan) Frey, Linda M. (Leo) Helsel, Jude (Dan) Wells; son, John (Rose) Short; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation without family will be held 5-7 pm Monday June 24, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral sevice is 10 am Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Midway Baptist Church, visitation 1 hour prior with family present. Memorials have been established with Midway Baptist Church, Grace Cottage, and Serenity Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019