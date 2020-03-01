Grandon, James Edward age 85, retired Boeing Company employee, passed away Friday, February 22, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday, March 4, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 2 pm Thursday, March 5, both at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Luella Grandon; brother, Willie Grandon; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Donna; sons, Jimmie Grandon (Nancy), Timothy Grandon, Thomas Grandon (Kim); brothers, Jack and Jay Grandon; sister, Ja Etta Kent; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the , 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020