Kubik, James Frederick 89, Retired CPA, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Wichita. Preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Clarice Kubik. Survived by his wife, Christine Kubik; daughters, Kathy (Bruce) Froehlich of Northbrook, IL, Susan (David) Sutherland of Overland Park, KS, Anne (Fred) Sheehy of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Lauren, Cameron, Grace, Cooper, Josh, Kylie; sister, Kathryn Dougherty of Mission Viejo, CA. Memorials have been established with: First Presbyterian Wichita Foundation, Inc, 525 N. Broadway Ave., Wichita, KS, 67214 (https://firstchurchwichita.org/about/foundation); YMCA Foundation of Wichita, Inc, 402 N. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202 or [email protected], 316-685-2251. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020