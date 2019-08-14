James Frikken

Notice
MULVANE-Frikken, James 87, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 1:00 to 8:00 with the family to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 at Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Mulvane Cemetery. Preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie Frikken and second wife Lois Frikken. Survivors: children, Randall Frikken, Gary Frikken, Michael Frikken (Tammy), Carol Inkelaar (Tim); seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
