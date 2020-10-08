1/1
James Frost
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
James Frost
March 25, 1933 - October 6, 2020
Shawnee, Oklahoma - James R. Frost passed from this life on October 6, 2020 in the home where he met and married his wife of 65 years "Sandy".
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Marshall Frost, his parents, and many brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his brother Tom (Gertie) Frost; his sister Reba Minton and sister-in-law LaDonna Marshall; his children Steven (Tracy) Frost, Marshall (Cathy) Frost, and Tami (Dave) Waller. His family grew to 11 grandchildren and their spouses and 23 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Graveside on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Shawnee, OK.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
