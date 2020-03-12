Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James G. "Jim" Cunningham. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HOT SPRINGS, AR-Cunningham, James G. died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home in Hot Springs Village, AR surrounded by his family. Jim was born February 13, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Jesse Byron and Blanche Mae (Galley) Cunningham with family trees dating back to pre-revolutionary times near Dawson, PA. Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary (Owens), 7 children, Rick (Lisa), Jeff (Lynn), Ed (Kelli), Beth (Scott), Melody (Todd), Glen (Marcus), and Paul (Terra), 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Jim spent 35 years with Patterson Dental Company, moving several times before retiring in Oklahoma City, OK. In the spring of 1995, Jim and Mary moved to Hot Springs Village, AR where he was active in his church and other volunteer organizations. Visitation at 9:30 am Saturday, March 14, at Faith Lutheran Church-Hot Springs Village, AR followed by a Memorial service at 10:30 am. Inurnment will follow in the Faith Lutheran Memorial Garden. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Braille Workers, Arkansas Hospice, or Faith Lutheran Church.

HOT SPRINGS, AR-Cunningham, James G. died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home in Hot Springs Village, AR surrounded by his family. Jim was born February 13, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Jesse Byron and Blanche Mae (Galley) Cunningham with family trees dating back to pre-revolutionary times near Dawson, PA. Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary (Owens), 7 children, Rick (Lisa), Jeff (Lynn), Ed (Kelli), Beth (Scott), Melody (Todd), Glen (Marcus), and Paul (Terra), 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Jim spent 35 years with Patterson Dental Company, moving several times before retiring in Oklahoma City, OK. In the spring of 1995, Jim and Mary moved to Hot Springs Village, AR where he was active in his church and other volunteer organizations. Visitation at 9:30 am Saturday, March 14, at Faith Lutheran Church-Hot Springs Village, AR followed by a Memorial service at 10:30 am. Inurnment will follow in the Faith Lutheran Memorial Garden. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Braille Workers, Arkansas Hospice, or Faith Lutheran Church. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close