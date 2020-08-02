1/1
James G. Darnell
Darnell, James G. Jim Darnell passed peacefully on July 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother who spent a successful career managing cinemas across Kansas following a brief time as a music teacher. His passions were music, movies, family, and friends. He is preceeded in death by his parents, "Curly" and Eleanor Darnell and survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; son Chris (Kathy); daughter Alicia (Derrick Nielsen); sister Sharon Bruce; granddaughters Kelsey, Amanda, Katie, and Madi; grandsons Zach, Nate, and Greg. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider donating to the Music Department at Bethany College, Attn: Advancement Office, 335 E. Swensson Street, Lindsborg, KS 67456. Private services will be held.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
