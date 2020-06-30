James G. Dvorak
Dvorak, James G. 74, Farmer, died Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am, July 2, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Preceded in death by his adopted parents, George and Elizabeth Dvorak; natural parents, Gilford A. Jr. Diamond and Deloris McNulty. Survived by his wife, Linda J. Dvorak; son, Michael Jon (Kimberly Maupin) Dvorak; daughter, Heather Renee (Mark) Shakespear; 4 step-children; brother, Jerry McNulty; sister, Therese Deaner; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

