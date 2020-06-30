Dvorak, James G. 74, Farmer, died Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am, July 2, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Preceded in death by his adopted parents, George and Elizabeth Dvorak; natural parents, Gilford A. Jr. Diamond and Deloris McNulty. Survived by his wife, Linda J. Dvorak; son, Michael Jon (Kimberly Maupin) Dvorak; daughter, Heather Renee (Mark) Shakespear; 4 step-children; brother, Jerry McNulty; sister, Therese Deaner; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.