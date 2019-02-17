Skidmore, James G. Jim, 89, passed away on February 15, 2019. He was born August 20, 1929 in Crawford County, Kansas. He is the son of Charles E. Skidmore and Harriett E. (Ewing) Skidmore; he had 5 brothers and one sister. His wife, Barbara, his parents, 3 brothers and his sister preceded him in death. Survivors are son, Stan (Rhea); stepdaughters whom he accepted as his own, Lisa (Homer) and Jannel (Chris). Survivors also included 6 grandchildren, Grant & Jessica Skidmore, Hunter & Grace Dansby and Dalton & Connor Munk; two brothers, Jerry and Bill; and several nieces and nephews. Jim grw up in Arcadia, Kansas. At eighteen he enlisted in the Marine Corp; he served his country in the Korean War and earned his Purple Heart. He was an engineer in the aircraft industry. While working for Cessna, he met his second wife Barbara. During the early 1970's they moved to Pittsburg, KS and owned their own business, Davis Paints Skidmore Decorating. They sold their business in the mid 1980's returning to Wichita to resume his career as an engineer in the aircraft industry where he retired. He was a Free Mason, Scottish Rite and Shrine member of the Mirza Shrine in Pittsburg, KS. During retirement, he enjoyed attending Marine reunions. He and Barbara had many close friends; they enjoyed traveling and creating memories with friends and family. He was also an avid fisherman. His journey in life and will never be forgotten. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, Wichita KS. There will be no visitation, only a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. followed by graveside service. Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019