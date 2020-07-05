1/1
James Griffin
1983 - 2020
Griffin, James age 37, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Norman, Oklahoma, on April 4, 1983, James is survived by his parents Bennett M. Griffin Sr. and Linda Kay (Wallis) Griffin; siblings Bennett M. Griffin, Jr., Brian Griffin (Leesa), and Katie Keener (Robb); along with seven nieces, four nephews, and two great-nephews. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, July 5th, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family being present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Smith Mortuary - Derby Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 6th, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th St,, Derby, KS. Memorial contributions may be sent to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, KS 67037.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
