McKinnon, James H. III, "Trip" Pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, at the church. Preceded in death by his father, James H. McKinnon, Jr. and son, James H. McKinnon, IV. Survivors include his beloved wife of 25 years, Angela; son, Brandon; daughter Rebecca; mother, Louise McKinnon; brother, John McKinnon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104 or the charity of your choice . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com . Broadway Mortuary.