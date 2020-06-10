McKinnon, James H. III, "Trip" Pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 13, at the church. Preceded in death by his father, James H. McKinnon, Jr. and son, James H. McKinnon, IV. Survivors include his beloved wife of 25 years, Angela; son, Brandon; daughter Rebecca; mother, Louise McKinnon; brother, John McKinnon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104 or the charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.