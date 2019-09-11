Hopper, James Iven 90, wonderful father, loving grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away September 8, 2019. James was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ingrid, and siblings, Franklin, Bonnie, Bill, and Jennita. He is survived by his daughters, Sheila Goodwin, Jamie Nichols, son, James Hopper; grandchildren, Stevie, Stuart, Stacey, Meghan, Mackenzie, and great-grandchildren, Lyric and Iris, as well as many other family members and friends. A visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m. with funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019