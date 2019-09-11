James Iven Hopper

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Iven Hopper.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Hopper, James Iven 90, wonderful father, loving grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away September 8, 2019. James was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ingrid, and siblings, Franklin, Bonnie, Bill, and Jennita. He is survived by his daughters, Sheila Goodwin, Jamie Nichols, son, James Hopper; grandchildren, Stevie, Stuart, Stacey, Meghan, Mackenzie, and great-grandchildren, Lyric and Iris, as well as many other family members and friends. A visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m. with funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon