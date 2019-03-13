James J. Oates Jr.

Oates, James J., Jr. 69, retiree of Southwestern Bell passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, March 15, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Julia Oates; brothers, Michael and Terry Oates. Survived by his wife, Glenda Oates; son, James Oates, III; daughters, Christy (Vince) Paul, Kimberly Oates, all of Wichita, Joleen (Kevin) Jones; sisters, Maureen (Pat) Kearney, both of Overland Park, Sarah (Clint) Randolph of Wichita; grandchildren, Victoria, Alexander, Jack. A memorial has been established with: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019
