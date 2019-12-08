Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph Aukofer. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Aukofer, James Joseph 86, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 9; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. James was born on October 8, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Joseph Melchior and Margaret Eleanor (Maguire) Aukofer. He graduated from St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, Minnesota in 1951. In 1962 he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BEE). James served in the United States Navy followed by the Naval Reserve as a Chief Warrant Officer until 1993 with 40 years of total service. He worked as the Service Center Manager for Collins Avionics retiring in 2003 after 41 years of service. James was a member of the Society of Logistics Engineers where he was a Senior Charter Member and Certified Professional Logistician (CPL). He was also a member of the Naval Reserve Association; USS Worcester Association and St. Thomas Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Joel Aukofer. Survivors: sons, Anthony James Aukofer of Las Vegas, NV, Michael Joseph (Jeanne Anne) Aukofer of Elgin, IL; daughters, Andrea Joy (Patrick) Horvat of Wichita; Lori Eileen (John) DeCicco of Wichita; grandchildren, Katina, Kennedy, Michael, Samantha, Clare and Andrew. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212 and St. Thomas Academy, 949 Mendota Heights Rd., Mendota Heights, MN 55120. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at

