Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph Holt. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Holt, James Joseph age 80, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Cameron Park, California. Jim was born on May 21, 1939 in Liberal, Kansas to William Thomas and Mary Margaret (Morrison) Holt. He grew up in Liberal and in Fowler, Kansas, and after serving in the U.S. Army in Germany earned a degree from Panhandle A&M (now Oklahoma Panhandle State University) in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Jim married Karen Sue Frazier on July 17, 1966. He joined the Fourth National Bank in Wichita as a trainee computer programmer in 1965 and stayed with the bank until his retirement in 1996, serving in senior management for much of his career. He and Karen moved to the Kansas City area in 2005 to be near their grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, by Karen and by his brothers Bill and Jack. He is survived by his two sons, Jim (Jodi) and Richard (Amy), his grandchildren Elliott and Isaac, step-grandchildren Macy and Noah Pennington, and companion Sharon Paredero. He was a devoted and beloved husband and father and a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20 at Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to KU Endowment in support of scholarships for students from rural Kansas (please include James Holt and note purpose on check or in Special Instructions box on website when donating). Send donations to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or give online at



Holt, James Joseph age 80, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Cameron Park, California. Jim was born on May 21, 1939 in Liberal, Kansas to William Thomas and Mary Margaret (Morrison) Holt. He grew up in Liberal and in Fowler, Kansas, and after serving in the U.S. Army in Germany earned a degree from Panhandle A&M (now Oklahoma Panhandle State University) in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Jim married Karen Sue Frazier on July 17, 1966. He joined the Fourth National Bank in Wichita as a trainee computer programmer in 1965 and stayed with the bank until his retirement in 1996, serving in senior management for much of his career. He and Karen moved to the Kansas City area in 2005 to be near their grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, by Karen and by his brothers Bill and Jack. He is survived by his two sons, Jim (Jodi) and Richard (Amy), his grandchildren Elliott and Isaac, step-grandchildren Macy and Noah Pennington, and companion Sharon Paredero. He was a devoted and beloved husband and father and a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20 at Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to KU Endowment in support of scholarships for students from rural Kansas (please include James Holt and note purpose on check or in Special Instructions box on website when donating). Send donations to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or give online at www.kuendowment.org/givenow . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com . Services by Broadway Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close