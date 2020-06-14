James L. Ewertz
CLEARWATER-Ewertz, James L. age 80, ret. Clearwater Co-op Feed mill Operator, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Visitation with family present, Wednesday, June 17th, 5PM-7PM, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. No formal services. Preceded by parents, Albert and Alice (Kralicek) Ewertz; brother Larry; grandson, Jesse Ewertz; granddaughter, Sabrina Ewertz. Survivors: wife, Mary; sons, Bob Ewertz of Haysville, Brent Ewertz of Clearwater, daughters, Debbie (Steve) Chrans of Wichita, Regina (Al) Baer of OK City, OK, Tabatha (Steven) Feuerborn of Clearwater; sisters, Emelia (Melvin) Hein of Edmond, OK, Kay (Charles) Newman of Irving, TX, Linda (Bob) Barta of Ellsworth, KS, Alice (Norman) Riggs of Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: ACTA2 Alliance, PO Box 1272, Gardner, MA 01440. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
