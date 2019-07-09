Knightley, James Lauck 72, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Life Celebration will be from 5:30 - 7:30 pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. James was the President and Co-Owner of D.R. Lauck Oil Company, Inc., established by his mother's father. He was also a rancher at J-J Ranch in Fall River, Kansas, the owner and artist of Loose Creek Pottery (est. 1970), co-owner of Shady Daze Records (est. 1969), parking attendant at Knightley Parking Garage, and a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Mary Louise Knightley; brother, John D. Knightley. Survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Kay Barrow-Knightley; daughters, Lisa Hunt (David Murray) of Wichita, KS, Lana (Col. Dan Longwell, USMC (Ret)) Knightley-Longwell of Leavenworth, KS, Jillian (Robert) Knightley-Lewis of Celina, TX; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; cousin, Barbara (Dr. Richard) Mohney of Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 9, 2019