James "Jim" Leibold
1933 - 2020
James "Jim" Leibold
November 24, 1933 - November 8, 2020
Clearwater, Kansas - Leibold, James G. "Jim", age 86, ret. Cessna Test Engineer, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation, Fri, 9am-3pm at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Rosary, 6pm, Fri. Funeral Mass, 10am, Sat, both at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret "Maggie" (Fowler) Leibold; parents, John P. And Mayme (Kurt) Leibold; brothers, Louis and Vincent Leibold; sisters, Marion Manternach and Grace Hageman; grandchildren, Adam and Amanda Gorges, Danielle Gorges Dick. Survivors: sister, Leona (Bob) Buckley of Cascade, IA; children, Susan (Dale) Schinstock of Tucson, AZ, Michelle (Larry) Gorges of Clearwater, KS, Lisa (Ernie) Yingling, Tim (Trisha) Leibold all of Andover, KS, Terry (Mandy) Leibold of Lawrence, KS, Christi (Chad) Walter of Lincoln, KS; 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (Religious Education Fund), 18630 W. 71st St. So, Viola, KS 67149 OR Clearwater Alcoholics Anonymous, c/o Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, PO Box 325, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 03:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
