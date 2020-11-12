James "Jim" Leibold
November 24, 1933 - November 8, 2020
Clearwater, Kansas - Leibold, James G. "Jim", age 86, ret. Cessna Test Engineer, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation, Fri, 9am-3pm at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Rosary, 6pm, Fri. Funeral Mass, 10am, Sat, both at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel. Preceded in death by wife, Margaret "Maggie" (Fowler) Leibold; parents, John P. And Mayme (Kurt) Leibold; brothers, Louis and Vincent Leibold; sisters, Marion Manternach and Grace Hageman; grandchildren, Adam and Amanda Gorges, Danielle Gorges Dick. Survivors: sister, Leona (Bob) Buckley of Cascade, IA; children, Susan (Dale) Schinstock of Tucson, AZ, Michelle (Larry) Gorges of Clearwater, KS, Lisa (Ernie) Yingling, Tim (Trisha) Leibold all of Andover, KS, Terry (Mandy) Leibold of Lawrence, KS, Christi (Chad) Walter of Lincoln, KS; 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (Religious Education Fund), 18630 W. 71st St. So, Viola, KS 67149 OR Clearwater Alcoholics Anonymous, c/o Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, PO Box 325, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com