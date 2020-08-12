1/
James Lester "Jim" Basham
Basham, James Lester "Jim" 84, Retired Business Owner of Basham Furniture Rental, Inc., died Monday, August 10, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Crown Uptown Theatre. Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Basham; parents, Floyd and Gladys Basham; sister, Lois (Frank) Fief. Survived by his sons, Michael Basham of Phoenix, AZ, James Basham, Jr., Patrick (Noemi) Basham, Jeffrey (Angie) Basham, Joseph (Janis) Basham, all of Wichita, KS; two step-daughters, Shelley (Peter) Jonas of Wichita, Julie Devlin of CO; step-son, Steve Schmitt of OR; sister, Janet (Ron) Kimple of Wichita; 11 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Progressive Home Health and Hospice, 3500 N. Rock Road, Bldg. 400, Wichita, KS, 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Crown Uptown Theatre
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
