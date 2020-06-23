Lewis, Dr. James, Ph.D. September 4, 1934 - June 17, 2020. A true "Renaissance man:" scholar, author, drama teacher, theologian, linguist, mentor, friend, father, and over-all-totally-amazing person. Fluent in Ancient Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Latin, Sanskrit, and English (emphasis in sarcasm). He is survived by beloved daughter Sarah-Elizabeth Felicity (Skelton), son-in-law Alexander, and wife of 38 years Catherine. Throughout his storied life, he had the honor of working alongside and teaching countless world-class actors, writers, singers, dancers, costume designers, technicians, artists, directors, stage managers, researchers, theologians, and masters of thought. Born in Jackson, Michigan on September 4, 1934, Jim was always inspired by the art of performance. Stories say his favorite outfit as a toddler was a cowboy costume. His childhood was spent causing exactly enough mischief among the streets of Mishawaka, Indiana with his younger brothers Mark and Dick, both now deceased. They loved riding their bikes to the movies and having chocolate malts. He was always eager to learn and earned a Ph.D. in Theology from Oxford University - Christ Church, where his thesis on St. Columba was turned into the book "Rites of Passage." He earned a Masters in Historical Linguistics and a Bachelor's in Theatre and Literature from Indiana University - Bloomington. While soaking up the sun for 12 years in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was a screenwriter for the movie "The Traitors of San Angél," wrote a series of Spanish-English textbooks, produced numerous national plays (including the Scottish play set in historic Castillo San Cristóbal), and was Director of Communications for Gov. Rafael Hernandez Colon. He lived in New York City in charge of a bilingual federal education project and was nominated for an Emmy for the news segments he hosted and co-produced, broadcast nationally. Continuing his public work, he spent time as a Speechwriter to Mario Cuomo in his bid for mayor of NYC. In Austin, TX, James produced a PBS series of bi-lingual dramas for students. Finally putting roots down in Wichita, KS, he was Vice President and Director of Programming for the local PBS station for 10 years. After, he became a beloved Drama teacher for middle and high school at Wichita Collegiate School from 1996 - 2015. He directed at least 3 plays per school year and was consistently impressed by the ability of 5th-12th graders to successfully put on professional quality productions. He also was very involved with his church, St. James Episcopal, where he regularly led and attended Bible studies. Inspiring students to reach their fullest potential, sharing in deep spiritual contemplation with friends, and raising Felicity through his marriage to Catherine were probably his greatest of joys. He is at peace. Memories, pictures, and stories of Dr. Lewis can be shared at www.rememberingdrlewis.com. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.