Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lloyd "Jim" Schwartz. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Schwartz, James Lloyd "Jim" On the evening of April 21, 2020, Jim passed away peacefully of natural causes while being comforted by family members at Wesley Medical Center. Jim was 79 years old. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, he was the first child of Donna Ruth Conkle and Lloyd Gay Schwartz. Jim grew up in Topeka where he was known as "the lemon drop kid", the paperboy who always hit your front porch with precision. Jim graduated Topeka High in 1958 with the nickname "Elvis" because of his pompadour, ducktail and guitar. He received his Bachelors Degree in Music Education at Washburn University of Topeka, majoring in Voice. Although recommended for training in Opera, Jim wanted to play and teach. He taught public school music in Dennison, Jackson Heights and Rossville school districts for 9 years, while playing and singing music professionally in Topeka. He traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada playing in bands ranging from the young 70's duo "Jim & Susie" to a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band who called him "Grandpa", except the lead guitar player who called him Dad. He was a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church and enjoyed leisure time with family at his country home in Eureka. Jim was preceded in death by grandson Tavian James Johnson, Wichita; brother Charles W. Schwartz, Mansfield, Mo. and parents Lloyd and Donna Schwartz, Topeka. James is survived by his wife Susette "Susie" M. Jacobs Schwartz, Eureka; son Sean (Cindy) Schwartz, Eureka; daughter Raina Schwartz-Johnson, Eureka; son Dustin Schwartz, Eureka; grandchildren Taylyn (Lance) Barkley, El Dorado; Ashlen Schwartz, Pittsburg; Kaman Johnson, Eureka; Amari Schwartz, Eureka; Jack Jones, Eureka; great-granddaughter Tate Barkley, El Dorado; and sister Peggy Case, Midland, Texas. A private Graveside Service will be held.



Schwartz, James Lloyd "Jim" On the evening of April 21, 2020, Jim passed away peacefully of natural causes while being comforted by family members at Wesley Medical Center. Jim was 79 years old. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, he was the first child of Donna Ruth Conkle and Lloyd Gay Schwartz. Jim grew up in Topeka where he was known as "the lemon drop kid", the paperboy who always hit your front porch with precision. Jim graduated Topeka High in 1958 with the nickname "Elvis" because of his pompadour, ducktail and guitar. He received his Bachelors Degree in Music Education at Washburn University of Topeka, majoring in Voice. Although recommended for training in Opera, Jim wanted to play and teach. He taught public school music in Dennison, Jackson Heights and Rossville school districts for 9 years, while playing and singing music professionally in Topeka. He traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada playing in bands ranging from the young 70's duo "Jim & Susie" to a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band who called him "Grandpa", except the lead guitar player who called him Dad. He was a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church and enjoyed leisure time with family at his country home in Eureka. Jim was preceded in death by grandson Tavian James Johnson, Wichita; brother Charles W. Schwartz, Mansfield, Mo. and parents Lloyd and Donna Schwartz, Topeka. James is survived by his wife Susette "Susie" M. Jacobs Schwartz, Eureka; son Sean (Cindy) Schwartz, Eureka; daughter Raina Schwartz-Johnson, Eureka; son Dustin Schwartz, Eureka; grandchildren Taylyn (Lance) Barkley, El Dorado; Ashlen Schwartz, Pittsburg; Kaman Johnson, Eureka; Amari Schwartz, Eureka; Jack Jones, Eureka; great-granddaughter Tate Barkley, El Dorado; and sister Peggy Case, Midland, Texas. A private Graveside Service will be held. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close