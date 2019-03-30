Flanigan, James Lorenz 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. Rosary, 4 p.m., Sunday, March 31; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Monday, April 1, both at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 145 S. Millwood in Wichita. James "Jim" was born in Wichita, Kansas, on September 6, 1933, to Martin and Opal Flanigan. He is survived by his loving children, Patrick Flanigan (Patrice), Aldona Carney (Pat), Teresa Kippenberger (Kerry), Alisa Franco (Ernesto) and Michael Flanigan (Gina); 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his loving baby sisters, Peggy Bowen and Vernie Bloch. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, father, sisters, brothers, and his beautiful wife of 57 years, Marita. Jim was a devout Catholic his entire life, receiving all his sacraments in his beloved Saint Joseph Catholic Church. He was an avid athlete, sports enthusiast (Go Chiefs!) and fisherman. He was honored to be inducted into the Saint Gregory Catholic High School's Sports Hall of Fame as "Outstanding High School Athlete". Jim enlisted in The United States Navy in 1952, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. In 1963, Jim and Marita bought "Flanigan's Trash Service" and ran their own business for 17 years. After selling their business, Jim worked as a machinist at Bradley Machine Shop for another 17 years. He enjoyed retirement with his beautiful Marita, fishing, traveling, playing cards and attending dances and parties. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a treasure trove of loyal friends. His boisterous Irish laugh will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Joseph Catholic Church or Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online atwww.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 30, 2019