Manos, James 91, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. James was born on April 20, 1928 in Gravette, AR to Henry and Milda Manos. In 1946 he joined the Army Air Force and served in Guam. He retired from the Wichita Eagle as Pressroom Superintendent in 1990, after 40 years of service but continued to work part time until 2002. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 64 years, Mildred Manos, sons Ronald Manos and David Manos and grandson Michael Manos. He is survived by son, Steve (Sandra); grandsons, Robert Manos and Jaime Pence; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Katlyn) Manos, Evan Manos, Riley Manos, and great-great-grandchildren, Rose and Emma Manos. Visitation 9:00am, Wednesday, Funeral Service 10:00am, Wednesday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020