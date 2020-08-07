HILLSBORO-Wullenweber, James Melvin "JW III" 77, of Hillsboro, went home to Jesus on August 3 2020, in Lincolnville, KS dying of natural causes. He was born on February 25 1943, to James and Alice Ruth Wullenweber Harrington in Milan, Indiana. JW attended high school in Japan as a military brat. Having worked in various fields, he had many trades and stories. He married Mary Rhynes on April 18, 1981, and they had three children, James, Rachel, and Christiana. He retired from Countryside Feed in Hillsboro. He enjoyed caring for people and animals, researching topics like natural world phenomena and family genealogy, and sharing all with friends. JW is survived by stepson Daniel, son James IV, daughters Rachel Borgström and Chrissy Valentine, siblings Sondra, Mary, Dave, good friend Tamie Klenda and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, and grandson Trevor. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8 at Zion Lutheran Church, 106 N Lincoln, Hillsboro, KS with the Rev John Werner officiating. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063 or www.jostfuneralhome.com
. Memorials or donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.