1/1
James Melvin "JW" Wullenweber III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILLSBORO-Wullenweber, James Melvin "JW III" 77, of Hillsboro, went home to Jesus on August 3 2020, in Lincolnville, KS dying of natural causes. He was born on February 25 1943, to James and Alice Ruth Wullenweber Harrington in Milan, Indiana. JW attended high school in Japan as a military brat. Having worked in various fields, he had many trades and stories. He married Mary Rhynes on April 18, 1981, and they had three children, James, Rachel, and Christiana. He retired from Countryside Feed in Hillsboro. He enjoyed caring for people and animals, researching topics like natural world phenomena and family genealogy, and sharing all with friends. JW is survived by stepson Daniel, son James IV, daughters Rachel Borgström and Chrissy Valentine, siblings Sondra, Mary, Dave, good friend Tamie Klenda and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, and grandson Trevor. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8 at Zion Lutheran Church, 106 N Lincoln, Hillsboro, KS with the Rev John Werner officiating. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063 or www.jostfuneralhome.com. Memorials or donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved