1/1
James Michael "Mike" Rice
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rice, James Michael "Mike" age 66, of Wichita, Kansas, died in the evening of July 24, 2020. Mike was born February 23, 1954 in Wichita, Kansas to James Arthur and Eileen (Hurst) Rice. Mike graduated from Wichita High School East, class of 72, and later from Kansas State University, class of 77. He spent thirty years as an architect, designing many local, national and abroad parks and zoos. Cherishing his memory is his loving wife of thirty six years, Debbie (Bruce), daughter Katherine and her husband Derek Meyer of Wichita, Kansas: granddaughter Kinsley Meyer of Wichita, Kansas: brother Tim Rice and wife Annette of Wichita, Kansas: niece Miranda Greenstreet and husband Jamie of Derby, Kansas: Aunt Joyce Rice of Overland Park, Kansas and many beloved cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur and Eileen (Hurst) Rice, Uncle Chauncy V. Rice. Private family graveside services were held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Hammon, Oklahoma at the Red Hill Cemetery, where generations of family are buried. Rev. Phil Hodson officiated. Services have been entrusted to the care of Richard and Tammy Dugger and the staff of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma. Memorial services for immediate family only will be held at Wichita United Church of Christ on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM. For those who wish to view the service, it will be available live via the church's site at wichitaucc.com and facebook page. The family request memorial contributions, memorial donations may be made to Wichita United Church of Christ, 1245 S Fabrique St. Wichita, Kansas 67218. Online condolences can be sent to the family by using the online guest book at www.martin-duggerfuneralhome.com. Services will be streamed live on the Martin-Dugger Funeral Home Facebook page and on YouTube.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Wichita United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Memorial service
07:00 PM
available live via the church's site at wichitaucc.com and facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin-Dugger Funeral Home - Elk City
600 W. Country Club
Elk City, OK 73644
(580) 225-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved