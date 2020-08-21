Rice, James Michael "Mike" age 66, of Wichita, Kansas, died in the evening of July 24, 2020. Mike was born February 23, 1954 in Wichita, Kansas to James Arthur and Eileen (Hurst) Rice. Mike graduated from Wichita High School East, class of 72, and later from Kansas State University, class of 77. He spent thirty years as an architect, designing many local, national and abroad parks and zoos. Cherishing his memory is his loving wife of thirty six years, Debbie (Bruce), daughter Katherine and her husband Derek Meyer of Wichita, Kansas: granddaughter Kinsley Meyer of Wichita, Kansas: brother Tim Rice and wife Annette of Wichita, Kansas: niece Miranda Greenstreet and husband Jamie of Derby, Kansas: Aunt Joyce Rice of Overland Park, Kansas and many beloved cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur and Eileen (Hurst) Rice, Uncle Chauncy V. Rice. Private family graveside services were held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Hammon, Oklahoma at the Red Hill Cemetery, where generations of family are buried. Rev. Phil Hodson officiated. Services have been entrusted to the care of Richard and Tammy Dugger and the staff of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma. Memorial services for immediate family only will be held at Wichita United Church of Christ on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM. For those who wish to view the service, it will be available live via the church's site at wichitaucc.com
The family request memorial contributions, memorial donations may be made to Wichita United Church of Christ, 1245 S Fabrique St. Wichita, Kansas 67218.
