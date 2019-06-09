THE WOODLANDS, TX-Lucas, James Millard was received into heaven in the early hours of February 15, 2019 from The Woodlands, Texas. He was born on August 15, 1931 in Wichita, Kansas to Dr. J. Wesley and Dorothy Lucas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Charles Lucas. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret; children, Jamie Swearingen (Jerry), James M. Lucas (Diana); grandchildren, Lindsey Gerasimowicz (Justin), James Lucas (Molly), Adam Lucas (Marie), Jeffrey Swearingen; great-granddaughter, Kailey Gerasimowicz; and sister Donna Stovall. Funeral service and burial were held on February 23, 2019 at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home Chapel. For those that desire, memorials may be to Kansas State University, payable to KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502-3373 and the First United Methodist Church, Lyford, 13258 W. Glen Lofton, Drawer H, Lyford, Texas 78569.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019