Amick, James "Jim" Paul 71 passed away on December 8, 2019, at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, after a valiant battle with cancer. Jim was born on February 28, 1948 in Laurens, IA, to Nora (Hanish) and Paul Amick. He was raised in Pocahontas, IA and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1969, where he served his country as an air traffic controller at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, during the Vietnam War. After his tour there he served at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS. Jim enjoyed sharing his hilarious (sometimes edgy) sense of humor and bottomless Jeopardy knowledge with friends and family. Jim is survived by his three daughters, Janelle Arnold, Jill Amick, and Shayla (Luis) Ashlin; four grandchildren, Addyson Arnold, Alyssa, Braxton, and Brynnlee Amick; his siblings, Jerry (Janet) Amick of Vernon Hills, IL, Judy (Stanley) Boyle of Dakota Dunes, SD, John (Joane) Amick of Oelwein, IA, and Janet (Don) Erpelding of San Antonio, TX; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019