CLEARWATER-Preuett, James "Jim" age 74, ret. USD 259 Art Teacher/local drummer, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Services, 10:30am, Friday, October 18th, with Viewing 1 hour prior to services, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded by his parents, James W. Preuett, PhD, and Beulah (Struthers) Preuett. Survivors: wife of almost 40 years, Christin; daughters, Stacy (Paul) Greywall of McKinney, TX, Tracy (Michael) Rittmueller of Wichita, Robin (Justin) Forte of Lees Summit, MO , Mindy (Nathan) Huning of Morrill, KS; brother, Randy (Marla) Preuett of Wichita; aunt, Rita Baragona of Wichita; 6 grandchildren. Memorial: Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019