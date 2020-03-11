Hickok, James R. Born October 5, 1948 in Wauseon, Ohio. He passed away on March 1, 2020. He loved playing baseball and was a Boy Scout as a youth. Later he became a Life Master in bridge and won numerous tournaments and even represented WSU while he attended college. Preceded in death by his parents, James G. and Lois I. Hickok. Survived by his two brothers, Kenneth and Larry (Treva), as well as several nephews and great-nephews. There will be a graveside service at 11:00am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Old Mission Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020