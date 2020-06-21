FT. WORTH, TX-Johnson, James Reilly "Jim" "Jim Died." Former Wichita resident, James Reilly Johnson "Jim", 84, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, in his hometown of Ft. Worth, TX. Jim was born on March 14, 1935, to Michael Fair and Vida May Dolman Johnson. He attended the University of Texas for 3 years. He married the love of his life, Anne Kirk, on February 2, 1956. They raised 4 daughters. He served in the US Navy as a pharmacist from 1956 to 1960 in San Diego, CA. He completed his education, graduating from Texas Wesleyan in 1968 with a degree in Marketing and Economics. In 1968, the family moved to Wichita, KS, where he worked for Georgia Pacific for many years. Jim and Anne retired in Ft Worth. They enjoyed time with each other, their family, and cruising. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anne Johnson; daughters, Toby Martin (Greg), Jody Herbert, Tami Linn (Mitch) of Wichita, KS and Robin Head (Brian) of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren, Toni Herbert, Andrea Britton, Miki Bray, Jeff Martin, Kelsey Andreae, Wade Lewis, Trevor Linn, Taylor Linn and Kaylynn Piper; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store