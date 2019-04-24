Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Richard Schaefer Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BEAVERCREEK, OH-Schaefer, James Richard, Jr. age 60, of Beavercreek passed away at his residence on Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 2, 1959, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of James Richard and Nancy (Malone) Schaefer, Sr., who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Schaefer. James is survived by his loving wife and companion of 29 years, Christine (Lawrence) Schaefer; his children, Evan James Schaefer, Wyatt James Schaefer, Nicole LeAnn Bayard Schaefer; his grandchildren, BrayLee, Ezella and Jagger; brothers and sisters, Mary (John) Hubbard, Sara (Gary) Bartak, Julia Kuhn, Martha Baker, Nancy (Michael) Rambo, John (Paula) Schaefer, Kathleen (Greg) Spillman, Andrew (Dyana) Schaefer, Matt (Karen) Schaefer; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eileen and Jerold Lawrence; brother-in-law, Greg Lawrence; uncle, Reverend Father Patrick Malone; nieces and nephews, Dalton, Amy, Molly, Luke, Mark, John (Julia), Samantha, Sydney, Maureen, Mia, Jack, Megan, Schaefer, Ellie, Jeffrey, Georgia, Sabine, Jacob, Hannah, Grace, Dylan, Eli, William, Holden, Annabelle and Malachi; best friends, Tony Wilson, Austin Smith, Kit Kitchell, Mark Luttrell, Mike and Barby Luttrell, Billy Jones, Kurt Gignac, Tony Fenton, Fred Tressler, Victor Perez, Mark Drummond, Melton Luttrell, David Monnat, Kenny Delaney, Pat Dakin, Tommy Martin, Dwayne Purcell, Don and Cindy Gray, Tom and Tabatha Longeway, Steve and Heather Gray and his Special Buddy, Sam Wilson. James was a graduate of the Class of 1977 of Wichita High School Southeast and had attended Wichita State University. He was the owner and operator of Buckeye Construction and was a sub contractor for Rough Brothers, having built greenhouses and solariums across the United States. James was the owner of both Ned Peppers and The Hole in the Wall in the Oregon District, where he was a member of the Oregon Historical District Association and had renovated several buildings in the Oregon District. Above all he loved his wife, sons, daughter, family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, with his uncle, Father Patrick Malone as the celebrant. The family will receive visitors at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to either the or the . REST IN PEACE- I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER. LOVE, CHRISTINE.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.