1/1
James Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Riley
September 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - James Duane Riley passed September 21 in Wichita, KS after a battle with cancer at the age of 57. James was born in South Bend, Indiana to Mary Louise and James Riley.
James is survived by his two daughters Ashea Riley and Adrianne Riley, one brother Darrin Deon, his aunt Barbara Dorsey, his cousin Michelle Dorsey, his former wife Valerie Riley, and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
MSgt (Ret.) James D. Riley retired from the United States Air Force as a First Sergeant and served with honors. His highest military achievements were the Meritorious Service Medal with four bronze oak leaf clusters. James also served in the Honor Guard for 8 years and is a veteran of four military campaigns: Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.
James dedicated his heart and soul to the military mission and thousands of active duty airmen and their families. James was an inspiration to all, and worked very hard throughout his life, he will always say "business is business" no matter what you have to do your job, and he stressed his beliefs with everyone around him. James worked for the Sedgwick County for more than 10 years, and last served an Intensive Services Coordinator, providing services, training, and assistance to Veterans. James was also active in his community through various outreach programs targeted at the youth and Veterans. James served as the chairman of the board for a local Veterans non-profit organization.
James will continue to serve, honor, duty, country because he knows that his work will not end with him gone, others will lead military veterans, and always remember that it's not about you, it's about continuing to honor, duty, country by helping those who need you.
Full military services will be held later, and his remains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved