Enix, James Robert Jr. 81, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Memorial Service will be 11 am, Saturday, March 9, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2525 N. Rock Rd. He was preceded in death by parents, James Robert Enix, Sr. and Alma Frances Enix; and sisters, Ruth Fash and Margery Enix. Survivors include beloved wife, Ann Enix; daughter, Kathryn (Michael) Moore; son, Byron (Carol) Enix; sister, Lucille Enix; 5 granddaughters; 7 great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with Calvary UMC, First UMC in Stillwater, OK, and . Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019