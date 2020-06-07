Sprowl, James Robert 53, died May 27, 2020. He was born in East Orange N.J., graduated from Topeka High School in 1985 and had lived in Wichita since 1991. He received a bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, in criminal justice from Wichita State University in 2012. James was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lilah (Brenner) Sprowl and his identical twin brother, Patrick Sprowl. He is survived by his partner of 24 years, Steven Overstreet, of Eastborough, KS. James enjoyed movies, art, traveling, and listening to music. He loved animals and was a volunteer at the Kansas Humane Society where a memorial has been established in his name. He was also a volunteer for the Table of Hope church food pantry. He had been an avid amateur photographer since 2007 and shared thousands of photos from his travels and other activities. A celebration of James' life will be held at Table of Hope MCC in the near future.